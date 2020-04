BRIEF-Blackstone And Alnylam Enter Into $2 Billion Strategic Financing Collaboration

April 13 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BLACKSTONE AND ALNYLAM ENTER INTO $2 BILLION STRATEGIC FINANCING COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE THE ADVANCEMENT OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS

* BLACKSTONE GROUP INC - DEAL IS ANCHORED BY BLACKSTONE’S PURCHASE OF 50 PERCENT OF ROYALTIES OWED TO ALNYLAM ON GLOBAL SALES OF INCLISIRAN

* BLACKSTONE GROUP INC - TRANSACTION IS ALSO COMPRISED OF $100 MILLION PURCHASE OF ALNYLAM COMMON STOCK

* BLACKSTONE GROUP - ALNYLAM, AN EXISTING TENANT OF BIOMED REALTY, IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIOMED TO EXPAND ITS FOOTPRINT IN CAMBRIDGE, MA

* BLACKSTONE - DEAL ALSO COMPRISED OF $1 BILLION IN COMMITTED PAYMENTS TO ACQUIRE 50% OF ALNYLAM’S ROYALTIES, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES FOR INCLISIRAN

* BLACKSTONE GROUP INC - TRANSACTION IS ALSO COMPRISED OF UP TO $750 MILLION IN A FIRST LIEN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN LED BY GSO