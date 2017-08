BRIEF-Blackstone Group cuts stake to 8.6 pct Norske Skogindustrier

Aug 11 (Reuters) - NORSKE SKOGINDUSTRIER ASA:

* FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS LP HAVE ON 10 AUGUST 2017 SOLD 1,384,478 SHARES OF NORSKE SKOGINDUSTRIER ASA AT A NET PRICE OF NOK 0.35 PER SHARE

* AFTER TRANSACTION, GSO OWNS 23,969,076 SHARES, EQUIVALENT TO 8.591% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS IN NORSKE SKOG

* FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS LP (TOGETHER, "GSO") IS A LIMITED PARTNERSHIP CONTROLLED BY BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)