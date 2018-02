BRIEF-Blackstone Group Qtrly Net Income Per Common Unit $0.42

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Lp:

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.88‍​ BILLION VERSUS $1.57 BILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.42

* ECONOMIC NET INCOME WAS $850 MILLION ($0.71/UNIT) IN QUARTER,UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* DECLARED A FOURTH QUARTER DISTRIBUTION OF$0.85 PER COMMON UNIT PAYABLE ON FEBRUARY 20,2018‍​

* DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS WAS $1.2 BILLION ($1.00/UNIT) IN QUARTER,UP 94%YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QUARTER END TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASED 18 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $434.1 BILLION DRIVEN BY $108 BILLION OF INFLOWS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67, REVENUE VIEW $1.74 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FEE RELATED EARNINGS WAS $328 MILLION IN QUARTER, UP 11% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY INFLOWS WERE $62.2 BILLION, BRINGING FULL YEAR INFLOWS TO $108 BILLION

* ENACTMENT OF TAX ACT IN Q4 RESULTED IN INCOME OF $404 MILLION RELATED TO A REDUCTION TO THE TAX RECEIVABLE LIABILITY

* BLACKSTONE GROUP - ENACTMENT OF TAX ACT IN Q4 RESULTED IN INCREASE IN PROVISION FOR TAXES OF $501 MILLION DUE TO PARTIAL REVERSAL OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS Source text: (bit.ly/2DSQPKH) Further company coverage: