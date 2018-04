BRIEF-Blackstone Group Qtrly Net Income Per Common Unit $0.53

April 19 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP:

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.53

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.77 BILLION VERSUS $1.94 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* BLACKSTONE - QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.35 PER COMMON UNIT

* TOTAL AUM INCREASED $81.4 BILLION, OR 22%, TO $449.6 BILLION AT QUARTER-END DRIVEN BY $112.2 BILLION OF INFLOWS

* QTRLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME WAS $792 MILLION ($0.65/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER, ON $1.7 BILLION OF TOTAL SEGMENT REVENUES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $1.29 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (“DE”) WAS $502 MILLION ($0.41/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER

* INCREASED ITS UNIT REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $1 BILLION

* INTEND TO MAKE A SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF $0.30 PER UNIT IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: