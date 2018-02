BRIEF-Blackstone Group Says Peter Grauer Stepping Down From Board Of Blackstone Group Management Llc

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP:

* ON JAN. 30, 2018, PETER GRAUER INFORMED CO HE WAS STEPPING DOWN FROM BOARD OF BLACKSTONE GROUP MANAGEMENT LLC EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* GRAUER TAKING THE ACTION DUE TO BLACKSTONE FUNDS’ PENDING ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN F&R DIVISION OF THOMSON REUTERS CORP

* IN CONNECTION WITH GRAUER‘S DEPARTURE, SIZE OF BLACKSTONE GROUP MANAGEMENT LLC‘S BOARD REDUCED FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 10 MEMBERS

* GRAUER IS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF BLOOMBERG LP Source text: bit.ly/2GGG9k3 Further company coverage: