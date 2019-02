BRIEF-Blackstone Life Sciences And Novartis Launch Anthos Therapeutics

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Blackstone Life Sciences:

* BLACKSTONE LIFE SCIENCES AND NOVARTIS LAUNCH ANTHOS THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP INNOVATIVE MEDICINES FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

* BLACKSTONE GROUP LP - BLACKSTONE LIFE SCIENCES PROVIDES $250M FINANCING

* BLACKSTONE GROUP - NOVARTIS HAS LICENSED TO ANTHOS MAA868, AN ANTIBODY DIRECTED AT FACTOR XI AND XIA, KEY COMPONENTS OF INTRINSIC COAGULATION PATHWAY

* BLACKSTONE GROUP LP - NOVARTIS WILL RETAIN A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN ANTHOS