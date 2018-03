March 22 (Reuters) - Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc:

* BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC - ‍COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $220.0 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​

* BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS​