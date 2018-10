Oct 1 (Reuters) - Blackstone Resources AG:

* RESEARCH STARTED ON NEW BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

* COMPANY INTENDS TO DELIVER ITS OWN TECH METALS FROM ITS OWN RESOURCES AND PROCESSING FACILITIES

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES- ONCE FULLY OPERATIONAL, CO WILL START EITHER OWN PRODUCTION PLANTS OR WILL PARTNER UP WITH OTHER BATTERY MANUFACTURES WORLDWIDE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: