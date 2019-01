BRIEF-Blackstone Resources AG Says To Invest €200 Million In Germany

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Blackstone Resources AG:

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG TO INVEST €200 MILLION IN GERMANY

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG - ANNOUNCES CREATION OF BLACKSTONE RESEARCH GMBH IN CITY OF ERFURT IN GERMANY

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG - NEWLY CREATED BLACKSTONE RESEARCH GMBH IN CITY OF ERFURT IN GERMANY WILL BE WHOLLY-OWNED BY CO

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG SAYS IS CURRENTLY LOOKING AT OPTIMAL SITE FOR ITS BATTERY MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES - ALTERNATIVE LOCATION FOR ITS BATTERY MANUFACTURING FACILITIES COULD BE ‍BRAUNSCHWEIG​

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG - ONE LOCATION BEING CONSIDERED FOR ITS BATTERY MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IS IN THE TOWN OF EISENACH

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG - EUR 200 MILLION INVESTMENT IN GERMANY TO COME INITIALLY FROM CO'S OWN FUNDS