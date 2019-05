BRIEF-Blackstone Resources AG Strategic Alliance In Lithium

Blackstone Resources AG:

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG: STRATEGIC ALLIANCE IN LITHIUM

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG -UNIT ENTERED DEAL FOR EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH NATIONAL PARTNER TO EXPLORE MINING CONCESSIONS FOR LITHIUM RESOURCES

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG - CONCESSIONS ARE IN REGION OF TARAPACA, CHILE AND NEAR OTHER WIDELY KNOWN LITHIUM RESOURCES

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG - A POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE DEVELOPMENT IS PLANNED TO BE DONE WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE AND ASIA

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG - LOOKING INTO OTHER INVESTMENT POSSIBILITIES IN CHILE