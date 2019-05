May 3 (Reuters) - Blackstone Resources AG:

* ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* HAS SOLD 1.22 MILLION SHARES OF RESTRICTED STOCK WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.50 FOR PRICE OF CHF 5.62 PER SHARE

* NET PROCEEDS OF THIS PRIVATE PLACEMENT HELP TO STRENGTHEN FINANCIAL POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)