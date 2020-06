June 16 (Reuters) - Blackstone Resources AG:

* BLACKSTONE RESOURCES SELLS EXPLORATION INTERESTS FOR CHF 22 MILLION

* HAS SOLD ITS INVESTED RARE EARTH INTERESTS IN NORWAY FOR CHF 22 MILLION

* IN TOTAL, BLACKSTONE HELD 50 SQ. KM EXPLORATORY MINING CONCESSIONS LOCATED ACROSS THREE DIFFERENT RARE EARTH SITES IN NORWAY, WHICH IT SUCCESSFULLY DEVELOPED PRIOR TO TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)