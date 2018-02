BRIEF-Blackstone says no final decision on whether to convert to a C-Corp

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Lp:

* COO TONY JAMES SAYS NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO SUSTAIN SUCH RECORD PERFORMANCE EVERY YEAR BUT RIGHT NOW WE’RE FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS -EARNINGS CALL

* BLACKSTONE COO SAYS HAVE NOT MADE FINAL DECISION ON WHETHER TO CONVERT TO A C-CORP; HAVE TO DETERMINE WHETHER ANY PICKUP IN MARKET VALUE AND MULTIPLE IS SUFFICIENT TO JUSTIFY THE TAX LEAKAGE

* BLACKSTONE COO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT WILL REACH $40 BILLION CAPACITY IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND BUT WILL BUILD ITS WAY UP TO THAT IN NEXT DECADE OR SO, FUND WILL HAVE NORMAL-SIZED FIRST CLOSE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)