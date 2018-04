April 13 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP:

* BLACKSTONE TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS (CARD)

* CARD FOUNDER AND CEO DOREEN GRANPEESHEH, CARD MANAGEMENT WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE BLACKSTONE IN TRANSACTION

* GRANPEESHEH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS

* PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE HAVE AGREED TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS, LLC