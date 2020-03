March 9 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc:

* BLACKSTONE TO ACQUIRE HEALTHEDGE, A LEADING HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER

* BLACKSTONE GROUP INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* BLACKSTONE GROUP - ANNOUNCED THAT FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE WILL ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE IN HEALTHEDGE