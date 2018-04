BRIEF-Blackstone's Alzette Buys 16.6 Pct Stake in Hispania, Launches Bid At 17.45 Eur/Shr

April 5 (Reuters) - ALZETTE INVESTMENT:

* ALZETTE INVESTMENT OWNED BY ENTITIES ADVISED BY AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.56 PCT STAKE IN HISPANIA FOR 315.4 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA AT 17.45 EUR/SHR

* CONSIDERATION TO BE OFFERED BY ALZETTE SHALL BE CASH CONSIDERATION AND CONSIST OF 17.45 EUROS FOR EACH SHARE IN HISPANIA

* SAYS BID WILL BE SUBJECT TO BECOMING THE OWNER OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE IN HISPANIA

