March 4 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc CEO Stephen Schwarzman to ET NOW:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: “ALL PHARMA EXECS THAT I SPOKE TO SAID THERE WILL BE A VACCINE IN A YEAR OR SO”

* SAYS NOT LOOKING AT RECESSION DUE TO COVID-19 BUT SURE TO SEE GROWTH SLOWDOWN

* SAYS SLOW GROWTH AND HIGHER INFLATION ARE THE THINGS THAT INDIA NEEDS TO CORRECT

* SAYS PLAN TO DOUBLE IT RELATED OFFICE SPACE IN INDIA

