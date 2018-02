Feb 7 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc:

* BLACKWELLS CAPITAL ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS AT SUPERVALU IN LETTER TO BOARD

* BLACKWELLS CAPITAL - THERE IS “COMPELLING CONSOLIDATION OPPORTUNITY” INVOLVING SUPERVALU AND A PEER

* BLACKWELLS CAPITAL LLC - HAVE OWNERSHIP REPRESENTING ABOUT 4.35% OF SUPERVALU‘S STOCK AND EQUIVALENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: