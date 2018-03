March 15 (Reuters) - Blackwells Capital:

* BLACKWELLS COMMENTS ON SUPERVALU PLAN TO SELL SOME FARM FRESH STORES

* BLACKWELLS CAPITAL - REITERATES INTENTION TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS TO SUPERVALU’S BOARD

* BLACKWELLS CAPITAL LLC - SUPERVALU'S SALE OF ABOUT 10 PERCENT OF RETAIL LOCATIONS IS "INCREMENTAL STEP IN RIGHT DIRECTION"