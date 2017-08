July 6 (Reuters) - Blancco Technology Group Plc:

* Says ‍for FY ending June 30, revenues up approximately 40 pct over prior year, about 30 pct in constant currency​

* Says ‍cash flow and net cash are below market expectations due to non-payment of 3.5 mln pounds of receivables​

* Taking charge of 2.2 mln pounds, resulting in adjusted operating profits of not less than 5.5 mln pounds and adjusted EBITDA of about 7.0 mln pounds