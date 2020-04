April 14 (Reuters) - BREMER LAGERHAUS GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT VON 1877:

* STRONG EFFECTS OF THE CORONA VIRUS EXPECTED ON THE RESULT

* ASSUMES THAT SALES AND EARNINGS WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW THE VALUES ACHIEVED IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* RESULT OF BLG AG FOR 2020 WILL DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY

* ASSUMES LIQUIDITY WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET THE PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS DUE AT ALL TIMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)