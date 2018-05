May 16 (Reuters) - Blink Charging Co:

* BLINK CHARGING CO - QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASED FROM A LOSS OF $3.1 MILLION TO INCOME OF $2.2 MILLION

* BLINK CHARGING CO - QTRLY NETWORK FEE REVENUE INCREASED 16.3% FROM $49,238 TO $57,251 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: