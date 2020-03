March 16 (Reuters) - BLIS Technologies Ltd:

* EXPECTS FULL YEAR REVENUE OF AROUND $10.0M & EBITDA OF BETWEEN $1.5M TO $1.7M

* A PORTION OF SCHEDULED PROJECT EXPENDITURE HAS BEEN DEFERRED TO NEXT FY DUE TO DELAYS CAUSED BY IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* ALL FIGURES IN NZ$