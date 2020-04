April 9 (Reuters) - BLIS Technologies Ltd:

* FY20 EBITDA GUIDANCE AROUND NZ$2.1 MILLION

* BLIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES CHALLENGES AHEAD WITH INTERRUPTIONS TO SUPPLIER BASE & ONGOING DELAYS IN OUTBOUND SUPPLY CHAIN RELATED TO FREIGHT CAPACITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)