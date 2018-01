Jan 3 (Reuters) - Block One Capital Inc:

* . ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 90% OF TG12 VENTURES INC.

* UNDER TERMS OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT COMPANY HAS FUNDED TG12 FOR US$2.9 MILLION

* ‍MAY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FUNDING AS NEEDED BASED ON CERTAIN MILESTONES OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS​

* ‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH TG12 VENTURES INC TO ACQUIRE UP TO 90%.​