Aug 8 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER:

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS CERTAIN APOLLO FUNDS, CERBERUS AND ANCHORAGE SELL 90.0 MILLION SHARES IN LADBROKES CORAL GROUP

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING SHARES PRICED AT 123.5 PENCE/SHARE, RAISING GROSS SALE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 111 MILLION STG