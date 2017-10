BRIEF-Block Trade - Bookrunners says KKR to sell 61 mln shares in Pets at Home Group at 195p/shr

Oct 9 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER:

* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING OF 61 MILLION SHARES IN CO , ABOUT 12.2% OF CO‘S SHARES CAPITAL

* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE IS 195P TO MARKET, DOWN 9.7 PERCENT

* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS KKR, THE SELLER, IS SUBJECT TO A 60 DAY LOCK UP POST PLACING

* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOFAML IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE DEAL

* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS DEAL FOR ABOUT 120-160 MILLION POUNDS