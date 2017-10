Oct 26 (Reuters) - BRAINWORKS LTD:

* BLOCK TRADE - BRAINWORKS - ‍HAS RAISED US$8 179 808 FOLLOWING PLACEMENT OF 9 078 677 OF ITS TREASURY SHARES WITH INVESTORS, AT A PRICE OF R11.50 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)