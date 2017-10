Sept 28 (Reuters) - CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING PLC:

* BLOCK TRADE - CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING: ‍ANNOUNCE £350 MILLION TARGET FUND RAISE VIA FULLY PRE-EMPTIVE OPEN OFFER, PLACING, OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF C SHARES​

* BLOCK TRADE - CIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING : ‍UNDER OPEN OFFER EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 3 C SHARES FOR EVERY 2 ORDINARY SHARES​