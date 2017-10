Oct 5 (Reuters) - FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY:

* BLOCK TRADE - FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY - ‍PROPOSED PLACING OF UP TO 1,123,750 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF UP TO 126,250 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT PRICE OF 800 PENCE PER SHARE

* BLOCK TRADE - FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY - PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE ‍UP TO APPROXIMATELY £10.0 MILLION BEFORE EXPENSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)