July 8 (Reuters) - Hansa Biopharma AB:

* BLOCK TRADE: HANSA BIOPHARMA PRIMARY ABO - BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS BELOW SEK 250 PER SHARE RISK MISSING

* BLOCK TRADE: HANSA BIOPHARMA PRIMARY ABO - BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED AT THAT LEVEL

* BLOCK TRADE: HANSA BIOPHARMA PRIMARY ABO - BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 18.30UKT // 19.30 CET