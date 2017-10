Oct 24 (Reuters) - K&C REIT PLC

* BLOCK TRADE - K&C REIT PLC: ‍ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO RAISE £150 MILLION BY WAY OF ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT 100 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍PROPOSES NAME CHANGE TO KCR RESIDENTIAL REIT PLC, CONDITIONAL UPON SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL​