Oct 24 (Reuters) - BLOCK TRADE - KEYWORDS STUDIOS:

* BLOCK TRADE - KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC: ‍TO UNDERTAKE AN EQUITY PLACING OF UP TO 5,750,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 1 PENCE EACH IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY​

* BLOCK TRADE - KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC: ‍PLACING IS INTENDED TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £75M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)