BRIEF-Block Trade - Softwareone Secondary ABB: Bookrunner Says Orders Below CHF22.50 Risk Missing

June 18 (Reuters) - Softwareone Holding AG:

* BLOCK TRADE - SOFTWAREONE SECONDARY ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFER STRUCTURE: C.17M SHARES / C. 11% OF TSO

* BLOCK TRADE - SOFTWAREONE SECONDARY ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE RANGE: REFERENCE TO MARKET

* BLOCK TRADE - SOFTWAREONE SECONDARY ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED; INDICATED DEMAND EXCEEDS THE DEAL SIZE; FURTHER GUIDANCE TO FOLLOW

* BLOCK TRADE - SOFTWAREONE SECONDARY ABB: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS BELOW CHF22.50 RISK MISSING; BOOK CLOSE AT 6.15PM UKT Further company coverage: