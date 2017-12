BRIEF-Blockchain Foundry Announces Closing Of $3.3 Mln Private Placement Financing

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Blockchain Foundry:

* BLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY, DEVELOPER OF THE SYSCOIN BLOCKCHAIN PROTOCOL, ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $3.3 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

* BLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY INC - IN ADDITION, BLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY INTENDS TO PURSUE GOING PUBLIC IN Q1 2018

* BLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY SAYS CLOSED FIRST TRANCHE OF A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 12.2 MILLION SHARES AT $0.27/SHARE

* BLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY INC SAYS “THERE IS CURRENTLY TREMENDOUS INTEREST IN BLOCKCHAIN SPACE” Source text for Eikon: