Dec 19 (Reuters) - Blocktrade-Bluelife Ltd:

* RIGHTS ISSUE OF 229,599,782 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 1.96 RUPEES PER SHARE ‍​

* RIGHTS ISSUE REPRESENTS TOTAL AMOUNT OF 450 MILLION RUPEES Source: bit.ly/2BwmSPV Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)