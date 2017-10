Sept 25 (Reuters) - LOOPUP GROUP PLC

* BLOCKTRADE - LOOPUP GROUP PLC : INTENTION TO SELL MINIMUM OF 3,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 7.3% OF GROUP‘S EXISTING ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* BLOCKTRADE - LOOPUP GROUP PLC : SHARES ARE SOLD AT PRICE OF 260 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE