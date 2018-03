March 28 (Reuters) - BLOM BANK:

* ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO PROCEED WITH AN ISSUE OF U.S. DOLLAR - DENOMINATED CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT ‍​

* HAS OBTAINED APPROVAL OF CENTRAL BANK OF LEBANON IN THIS RESPECT‍​

* INTENDS TO APPLY FOR ADMISSION TO TRADING ON LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE’S REGULATED MARKET AND LISTING ON OFFICIAL LIST OF LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE Source:(bit.ly/2GhiwOg) Further company coverage: