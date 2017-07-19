observer_" game on Aug. 15,Leisure Products (TRBC),Company News,Government / Politics,Central / Eastern Europe,Corporate Events,Products / Services,Toys and Games (TRBC),East European Countries,Content produced in Gdynia,Europe,Cyclical Consumer Goods and Services (TRBC),Cyclical Consumer Products (TRBC),Poland,Emerging Market Countries" /> observer_" game on Aug. 15;Leisure Products (TRBC);Company News;Government / Politics;Central / Eastern Europe;Corporate Events;Products / Services;Toys and Games (TRBC);East European Countries;Content produced in Gdynia;Europe;Cyclical Consumer Goods and Services (TRBC);Cyclical Consumer Products (TRBC);Poland;Emerging Market Countries" /> observer_" game on Aug. 15,Leisure Products (TRBC),Company News,Government / Politics,Central / Eastern Europe,Corporate Events,Products / Services,Toys and Games (TRBC),East European Countries,Content produced in Gdynia,Europe,Cyclical Consumer Goods and Services (TRBC),Cyclical Consumer Products (TRBC),Poland,Emerging Market Countries" />
FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Bloober team plans to publish ">observer_" game on Aug. 15
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2017 / 7:22 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bloober team plans to publish ">observer_" game on Aug. 15

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - BLOOBER TEAM SA:

* ">OBSERVER_" GAME TO BE PUBLISHED ON AUG. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.