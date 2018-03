BRIEF-Bloober Team Shareholders Amend Share-Buy Back Authorisation

March 15 (Reuters) - BLOOBER TEAM SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS AT EGM VOTE ON CHANGING RESOLUTION FROM MAY 4, 2017, REGARDING SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORISATION

* SHARES CAN BE BOUGHT BACK NOW AT NO LESS THAN 30 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND NO MORE THAN 150 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* AUTHORISATION TO BUY BACK SHARES GRANTED UNTIL MARCH 31, 2019 OR UNTIL 4 PERCENT OF ALL CO SHARES IS REACHED

* SHAREHOLDERS AGREE TO SET UP RESERVE CAPITAL IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF 10.6 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BUY BACK SHARES

* PREVIOUSLY THE PURCHASE PRICE WAS SET AT NO LESS THAN 80 ZLOTYS AND NO HIGHER THAN 250 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)