April 5 (Reuters) - BLOOBER TEAM SA:

* ITS UNIT, FEARDEMIC, SIGNS PRODUCTION AND PUBLISHING DEAL WITH SHOTGUN WITH GLITTERS FOR ‘MANSION’ GAME‍​

* ‘MANSION’ GAME TO BE RELEASED ON PC, PS4, XBOX ONE AND NINTENDO SWITCH, PREMIERE SEEN IN Q3, 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)