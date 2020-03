March 16 (Reuters) - Bloomberry Resorts Corp:

* TRAVEL BANS AMID COVID-19 INFECTION WILL HIT VOLUME OF PEOPLE COMING TO PHILIPPINES, WHICH WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT CO’S BUSINESS

* WILL COMPLY WITH PAGCOR'S INSTRUCTION FOR SUSPENSION OF CASINO OPERATIONS AND OTHER GAMING ACTIVITIES