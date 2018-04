BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.68

April 26 (Reuters) - Bloomin’ Brands Inc:

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS ANNOUNCES 2018 Q1 DILUTED EPS OF $0.68 AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.71; Q1 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 4.3% AT OUTBACK WITH POSITIVE TRAFFIC OF 2.2%;

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES

* Q1 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 4.3%

* Q1 COMBINED U.S. COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 2.8%

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MILLION VERSUS $1,154.7 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.10 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR FISCAL 2018, WE EXPECT A $0.05 REDUCTION IN ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: