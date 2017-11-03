BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bloomin’ Brands Inc

* Bloomin’ Brands announces 2017 Q3 diluted EPS of $0.05 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.12; posts comparable restaurant sales of 0.6 pct at outback with positive traffic; updates fiscal 2017 financial outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍combined negative impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma was estimated to be 1.0% to comp sales and $0.04 to diluted EPS​

* Bloomin’ Brands Inc qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.12​

* Bloomin’ Brands Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 to $1.36​

* Bloomin’ Brands Inc sees ‍2017 earnings per share $1.09 to $1.14​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bloomin’ Brands - ‍updated some 2017 outlook due to negative impact of hurricanes Harvey & Irma, higher commodity expenses than planned​

* Bloomin’ Brands - ‍“although comp sales across portfolio have improved in October, we remain cautious on future industry sales trends​”

* Bloomin’ Brands - FY guidance for combined U.S. comp. Restaurant sales, CapEx, number of new system-side restaurants unchanged from prior outlook​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: