BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands Says On Nov 30 Co, Unit Entered Into Credit Agreement

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bloomin’ Brands Inc:

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS SAYS ON NOV 30 CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SENIOR SECURED FINANCING OF UP TO $1.5 BILLION - SEC FILING

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS - BORROWINGS UNDER NEW FACILITY BEAR INTEREST AT RATES RANGING FROM 1.50% TO 2.00% OVER ADJUSTED LIBOR OR 0.50% TO 1.00% OVER ABR

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC - SENIOR SECURED FINANCING CONSIST OF A $500.0 MILLION TERM LOAN A AND A $1.0 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC - NEW FACILITY REPLACES COMPANY‘S PRIOR $1.322 BILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC - MATURITY DATE FOR NEW FACILITY IS NOVEMBER 30, 2022

* BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC - REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES SUB-LIMITS FOR SWING-LINE LOANS OF UP TO $50.0 MILLION AND LETTERS OF CREDIT OF UP TO $75.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2infEVP) Further company coverage: