Oct 24 (Reuters) - BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 5 PERCENT TO 1.15 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES UP 15% TO £72.1 MILLION​

* ‍H1 DIGITAL REVENUES UP 15% TO £8.9 MILLION​

* ‍H1 PRINT REVENUES UP 16% TO £60.1 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECT SALES TO BE “SECOND-HALF WEIGHTED” AS IN PAST YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)