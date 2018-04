April 19 (Reuters) - Bloomsbury Publishing PLC:

* PENNY SCOTT-BAYFIELD WILL BE JOINING BOARD AS GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR ON 16TH JULY 2018

* PENNY SCOTT-BAYFIELD SUCCEEDS WENDY PALLOT AS FINANCE DIRECTOR WHO WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)