May 11 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* BLR PARTNERS LP REPORTS 8.0 PERCENT STAKE IN HARTE HANKS INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 - SEC FILING

* BLR PARTNERS LP - HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 6.9 PERCENT STAKE IN HARTE HANKS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2018 Source text - (bit.ly/2KX5usa), (bit.ly/2rGd55E)

