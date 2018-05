BRIEF-Blucora Reports Qtrly Adjusted EPS Of $1.20

May 9 (Reuters) - Blucora Inc:

* BLUCORA ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.93

* QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MILLION VERSUS $182.4 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.93

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.20

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82 TO $0.88

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79 TO $0.92

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97, REVENUE VIEW $195.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91, REVENUE VIEW $152.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.73, REVENUE VIEW $544.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: