March 26 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc:

* BLUE APRON AND AIRBNB PARTNER TO BRING HOME COOKS A GLOBAL CULINARY EXPERIENCE

* BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC - UNDER DEAL, ‍RECIPES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON CO'S 2-PERSON AND FAMILY PLAN OFFERINGS BEGINNING APRIL 16, 2018​